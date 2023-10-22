Coforge to spin off public sector as separate vertical

New Delhi: Coforge, the mid-sized IT services company which achieved over $1 billion in annual revenue in the last quarter of FY23, is planning to spin off a stand-alone public sector division by the year-end. The sector’s resilience is a catalyst for this strategic focus on establishing a separate public sector entity, Sudhir Singh, the chief executive, said in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are focusing on public sector clients outside India—in the UK and Australia. Public sector accounts for 7-8% of our global revenue, so the plan is to diversify it as a standalone vertical. Public sector is a very resilient category, with governments increasingly taking up tech due to the entire focus on tech adoption to ensure the benefits reach end-consumers fast and social welfare schemes are more equitable. Spendings are increasing and they do not fluctuate like spending by the corporates. This vertical can grow faster than spending of other verticals," he said.

Coforge owns three core business verticals—banking and financial services (BFS), insurance, and travel, transportation and hospitality (TTH).

On 19 October, Coforge had reported revenues of $278.1 million for September quarter, up 2.3% sequentially in constant currency terms. Its gross margin grew 160 basis points (bps) to 17.6%, and is expected to expand even further, Singh said. "At the start of the year, it was clear that macroeconomic situation was tough. Tightening of client spending started happening about a year ago. When we completed our budgeting around February, we knew this will be a tough year. We will meet our margin guidance for the year. The margin expanded by 160bps in Q2—in the December quarter, which is shorter in terms of number of billable work days, we are expecting margin to expand by another 100bps, if not more."

On 27 April, Singh had said while there was a clear downturn in discretionary spending, its overall margin will not come under pressure. “If we continue to grow at 13-16%, operating leverage by itself normally tends to offset pressure on pricing of our service," he had said.

Coforge has retained its revenue growth guidance for the year, even as large- and mid-cap firms slashed guidance.

For instance, Larsen & Toubro Technology Services, despite reporting a decent quarter, slashed its guidance by 2.5 percentage points, while Happiest Minds reduced its guidance to 12% from 25%.

Analysts said firms such as Coforge, which have significant exposure to engineering, manufacturing and automation, are likely to witness more resilient FY24 than core service providers.

Omkar Tanksale, senior research analyst at brokerage firm Axis Securities, said: "Companies with focus on ER&D deployments have done well, and will continue to have a better FY24 than the service providers. For them, standards such as BSVI emission norms, ADAS adoptions, etc. have very good penetration and automation is becoming a part of core tech spends. Reports have projected global ER&D spending to persist and grow 8-12% even in challenging times. The biggest impact for service providers has come from BFSI, that too from rural banking, which large-cap service providers have significant exposure to."

While retaining revenue growth and margin expansion guidance, Singh said Coforge will continue to hire. “We will not be cautious with hiring. In the first six months, net headcount was up by 6%, and by the end of the year, we should be at growth of around 13%. Our low attrition level is attributable to variable bonuses within first quarter. Annual wage hikes were rolled out on 1 April."

