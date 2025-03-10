Companies
Coforge has won a mega tech deal, but can Sabre service the contract?
Jas Bardia 6 min read 10 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- While investors’ enthusiasm resulted in Coforge’s stock jumping 8% on Wednesday to close at ₹7,811, doubts persist on US-based Sabre’s ability to service the contract, primarily due to its poor financial health, which was ravaged by the covid-19 pandemic and has yet to recover.
Coforge Ltd’s recent announcement of its largest-ever contract with Sabre Corp brought cheers to shareholders, but at least three analysts have raised concerns about the Texas-based travel technology company's ability to see through the deal and make timely payments due to its weak financial health.
