Coforge has won a mega tech deal, but can Sabre service the contract?

“Sabre does not publicly discuss commercial agreements at this level of granularity," a company spokesperson said in response to Mint's emailed queries. “As you can see in our recent 2024 financial results, the company has made significant progress in both strengthening our financial position and also achieving our publicly communicated financial objectives. During our February 20, 2025 earnings call, we provided guidance that we expect to generate greater than $200 million of free cash flow in 2025, while also paying down our 2025 debt maturities as they come due," the spokesperson added.