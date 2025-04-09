Cognac maker Remy Cointreau CEO Eric Vallat resigns

*

Resignation comes as Remy faces trade disputes in U.S. and China

Chairperson de Leusse to oversee CEO transition

By Emma Rumney

PARIS/LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau CEO Eric Vallat has resigned to pursue another professional project after more than five years leading the French cognac maker, the company said on Wednesday.

Vallat's resignation comes as Remy finds itself on the sharp end of trade disputes affecting sales in its two biggest markets, the United States and China.

The board accepted Vallat's resignation, effective this summer, the statement said, adding that chairperson Marie-Amelie de Leusse will oversee the transition until a successor is chosen. It did not say what Vallat planned to do after leaving Remy.

"I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Eric for his commitment, leadership and strategic vision," de Leusse said, wishing him success in the future.

Remy's U.S. sales were spiralling even before U.S. President

Donald Trump

announced

sweeping tariffs

that would add a 20% levy to French exports such as cognac. And China

imposed

tariffs on European Union brandy earlier this year.

Remy makes 70% of its sales from cognac, the vast majority of which is sold in those two nations. This has left it more exposed to the tariffs than some competitors with a broader geographic reach or product portfolio.

The company's shares have registered by far the steepest decline as spirits sales have slipped across the industry following a post-pandemic boom. Its stock is down over 26% this year.

Vallat said he had strengthened the group's foundations and was convinced his successor would be able to rely on strong brands to prepare for a recovery.

"My commitment will remain total until my official departure date," he added.

The terms and conditions of Vallat's departure compensation will be submitted to shareholders at the next general meeting, Remy said.