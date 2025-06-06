Cognizant wins $1 billion deal from US-based healthcare company
Cognizant might have renewed its partnership with UnitedHealth Group, Mint has learnt from people with knowledge of the matter, including at least two analysts.
Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. recently bagged a big-ticket deal from a US-based healthcare company, at a time when clients are renegotiating their engagements with information technology (IT) service providers due to artificial intelligence (AI) tools and macroeconomic uncertainty.