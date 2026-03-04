Cognizant bets better design—not just lower prices—will help win AI deals

“So this is something that we are very careful when we first review the deal before we submit our bids. We look at very carefully how the need is constructed, and what is the solution because you don't win some of these deals on price point. I mean, that's one of the factors, but it's also how well made and how well thought through your solution is for customer, makes a big difference,” said Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer, Cognizant, during a fireside chat with James Faucette in the Morgan Stanley Telecom, Media, and Technology Conference on Tuesday evening.