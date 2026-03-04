MUMBAI: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is taking a different tack in artificial intelligence (AI), betting that better-designed solutions, not just lower costs, will win deals at a time when automation is raising fears of revenue pressure in IT services.
Cognizant bets better design—not just lower prices—will help win AI deals
SummaryThe IT major says better project design and fixed-price contracts will help win business and offer clarity to clients as automation fuels concerns across the IT sector.
