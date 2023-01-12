Cognizant appoints former Infy President Ravi Kumar S as CEO

Cognizant appoints former Infy President Ravi Kumar S as CEO2 min read . 08:11 PM IST
- Ravi Kumar S replaces Brian Humphries as Cognizant CEO. Humphries will remain with the company as a special advisor until 15 March, 2023
IT major Cognizant on Thursday announced that it has appointed former Infosys President Ravi Kumar S as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.
Kumar replaces Brian Humphries as Cognizant CEO. Humphries will remain with the company as a special advisor until 15 March, 2023.
Cognizant had previously announced that Kumar would join the company as President, Cognizant Americas. In connection with the CEO transition, the company has announced that Surya Gummadi has been named President, Cognizant Americas.
“Kumar joins Cognizant after a 20-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as President from January 2016 through October 2022," the IT major said in a statement.
Kumar led the Infosys Global Services Organization across all global industry segments, driving digital transformation services, consulting services, technology services, engineering services, data & analytics, cloud and infrastructure, and enterprise package applications service lines, Cognizant's statement read.
"I am honored to join Cognizant, a company I have long admired for its dedicated client focus and its track record of innovation," Kumar said.
"I have watched Cognizant fundamentally transform its business, expanding its digital portfolio and capabilities, strengthening client relationships and partnerships, and meaningfully enhancing operational discipline. Cognizant is well-positioned for growth, and I'm excited to unlock the Company's significant potential for our employees, clients, investors, and other stakeholders," he added.
Humphries said, "I am proud of our team's achievements during my tenure as CEO. Our brand is more visible, our portfolio is stronger, our client relationships are more consultative and we are better aligned to high growth digital segments within our market. The company is in a great position for success. It was an honor to lead our talented associates and I wish Ravi and the leadership team all the best for the future."
The company has also announced that Stephen J Rohleder, a member of Cognizant's Board since March 2022, has been elected Chair of the Board.
Former Chair Michael Patsalos-Fox will remain on the Board as an independent director. Rohleder joined the Board in March 2022 as part of the Board's ongoing Board refreshment process; during the last three years, the Board has added three new independent directors.