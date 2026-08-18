Cognizant bags £360 million UK government deal to modernise HMRC systems

Cognizant has secured a contract worth up to £360 million ($485 million) from the UK government's tax authority, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), to build and manage low-code technology platforms. The five-year deal will support HMRC's efforts to modernise its application systems and expand the use of low-code services.

The contract, which runs from July 13, 2026 to July 12, 2031, covers specialist low-code development, configuration, DevOps and live service management. Based on the full contract value, the deal is worth about $97 million a year.

Cognizant wins major HMRC low-code contract The contract was awarded to Cognizant Worldwide Limited through a call-off from a framework agreement, according to the UK government's procurement notice published on August 14.

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The agreement covers an initial three-year term, with two optional 12-month extensions. HMRC awarded the entire contract to a single supplier.

The procurement is listed under "Low Code Leadership and Configuration Services for Build and DevOps" and has a total value of £360 million.

What Cognizant will do for UK tax department Under the agreement, Cognizant will provide specialist services covering the design, development, testing and deployment of HMRC's low-code products and services.

The contract also includes ongoing operations, DevOps and live service management, as well as the continuous improvement of the technology platforms.

The work forms part of HMRC's broader effort to modernise its application landscape and deliver more efficient digital services to citizens.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar highlighted the company's existing relationship with the UK tax authority.

“We expand our partnership with UK HMRC building on our strength of years of delivering transformational work. Cognizant has been awarded a significant contract with UK HM Revenue & Customs for building and managing low code platforms,” Kumar wrote on LinkedIn.

Cognizant to support HMRC digital transformation Cognizant's UK head Rohit Gupta said the contract would build on the company's longstanding work with HMRC.

“Proud to share that Cognizant has been awarded a significant contract by HM Revenue & Customs to provide specialist low-code build, configuration, DevOps and live service management services. Worth up to £360m over the full 5-year term, the contract supports the design, development, testing, deployment, operation and continuous improvement of HMRC’s low-code products and services which help drive efforts to modernise its application landscape. Delighted to build on our long history of working with HMRC and support its vision of providing more efficient services to citizens.” Gupta wrote on LinkedIn.

Cognizant-HMRC contract: Key details According to the official procurement notice, the contract was awarded on May 20, 2026, with work beginning on July 13.

The agreement has a procurement reference of CW109248 and is classified as a service contract covering IT consulting, software development, internet and support services.

The contract is not designated as suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises or voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations.