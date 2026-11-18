The United Kingdom's Network Rail Infrastructure Limited (NRIL) has selected IT services giant Cognizant as its sole provider of data centre infrastructure services (DCIS) under a seven-year contract worth £132.2 million (approximately ₹16,313 crore).

The IT services major competed with four bidders, including Indian IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCLTech, according to a contract award notice published on a UK government portal.

It said, "Network Rail Infrastructure Limited (NRIL) has selected Cognizant as its sole provider of data centre infrastructure services (DCIS). The seven-year contract, the standstill period for which ends on 23 November 2026, is worth £132.2m. The impending award follows a competitive tendering process in which Atos, DXC Technology, HCLTech and TCS were the unsuccessful bidders. The agreement will not be signed before 27 January 2027."

The procurement drew five bids, all of which reached the final evaluation stage, but Cognizant emerged as the sole successful supplier, according to a Moneycontrol report.

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What will Cognizant's Network Rail contract cover? The contract will cover the management and operation of NRIL's data centre infrastructure, including networks, servers, mainframes, cloud platforms and associated IT services. It will also include optional project services that Network Rail can procure during the contract period.

The agreement is scheduled to run from January 29, 2027, to January 26, 2034, according to reports.

The statement added, "The contract, if signed, will see Cognizant extend its considerable footprint within the account. The supplier has worked with Network Rail continuously for 13 years, across frameworks, ERP and cloud migration, ITSM tooling, OT/IoT analytics and run services. Cognizant delivered the Oracle cloud migration and the ServiceNow platform, on which DCIS will depend, and it already supports the OSS applications."

Cognizant's recent UK contract wins The NRIL contract is expected to further boost Cognizant’s presence in the UK, where the company has secured several major deals in recent months. These include a £98.8-million digital services agreement with the Home Office, a £360-million low-code contract with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), and a £20-million AI-assisted procurement deal with the Government Commercial Agency. Cognizant has also entered into engagements with Travelport and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

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Cognizant’s UK business has maintained steady growth. In the first nine months of 2026, its revenue in the region rose 4.1% year-on-year at constant currency to $1.53 billion (approximately £1.16 billion). In the third quarter of FY26, covering the three months to September 30, the UK was the company’s fastest-growing geographic market, with revenue increasing 6.2% year-on-year at constant currency.

Network Rail deal adds to Cognizant's growth The Network Rail deal adds to Cognizant’s recent contract wins amid weak demand for IT services, providing long-term revenue visibility and highlighting the role of infrastructure management deals in sustaining growth. Earlier in July, Cognizant secured a mega deal from US healthcare company Centene worth over $500 million.