Cognizant bets on M&As to grow digital business

BENGALURU: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is betting on mergers & acquisitions (M&A) as a strategy to build its digital business, which the company believes is in a nascent stage.

"I believe we are in the early stages of digital and that covid-19 has accelerated digital adoption. Digital creates an enormous opportunity for Cognizant, and we intend to capture this. We have complemented organic investments with a targeted M&A strategy focused 100% on digital," said Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant.

The Nasdaq-listed company has made five digital-based acquisitions so far this year, all of which are primarily in the cloud-computing space.

“Cloud computing has changed the way IT is delivered across infrastructure applications and platforms," Humphries said.

In February, it acquired Code Zero, provider of cloud-based billing solutions and the French operations of EI-Technologies, a Paris-based independent Salesforce specialist. Later, in March, it acquired Lev, a digital marketing consultancy that helps businesses modernize their marketing campaigns with data-driven insights.

In May, Cognizant acquired Collaborative Solutions which is expected to add new finance and HR advisory and implementation services to its cloud offerings and most recently, in June, it entered into an agreement to acquire New Signature, an independent Microsoft public cloud transformation specialist.

Except EI Technologies, the rest are based in the US, Cognizant’s largest market which contributed 75.8% to the overall revenue in 2019.

"Cognizant’s digital bookings grew almost 50% in the first half of the year fuelled by digital engineering, artificial intelligence & analytics, interactive and software-as-a-service (SaaS)," Humphries said.

Analysts believe acquisitions are an efficient way to achieve fast growth in digital business. "When organic growth is complemented with acquisitions, it helps with faster time-to-market and also provides ready access to skills and clientele," a Mumbai-based IT analyst said.

While businesses have been hit by the pandemic, IT services companies have fared better as clients transitioned to cloud-based technologies and collaborative tools to enable work-from-home model.

Clients’ requirement of digital technologies to stay competitive in a post-covid world "aligns directly with our strategy to win in digital, including cloud, AI and analytics, digital engineering and IoT," Humphries said in a post-earnings call.

Cognizant’s digital business grew 14% y-o-y for the quarter ended June and accounted for 42% of the total revenues. This compares with Infosys Ltd’s digital revenue growth of 25.5% y-o-y in constant currency and a contribution of 44.5% to total revenues. Of late, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd and Wipro Ltd have stopped reporting digital revenues separately.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated