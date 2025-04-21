Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar’s pay package for FY24 was ₹137 crore but what he actually got will shock you

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's targetted pay package for FY24 was set at 137 crore, but he earned around half that number — 70 crore, as per a company filing. Here's why and other details…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published21 Apr 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's targetted pay package for FY24 was set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>137 crore, but he earned around half that number — <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 crore, as per a company filing. Here's why...
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar’s targetted pay package for FY24 was set at ₹137 crore, but he earned around half that number — ₹70 crore, as per a company filing. Here’s why... (File Illustration by Priya Kuriyan)

CEO pay package: Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's targetted pay package for FY24 was set at 137 crore, but he earned around half that number — 70 crore, as per a company filing. Here's why and other details…

According to the company filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC), Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's annual pay for FY24 rose to over 70 crore ($8.2 million), as per a Times of India (TOI) report. Paradoxically, while this year's realised salary was up 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY), it was about 50 per cent less than Kumar's 137 crore targeted pay package for FY24.

Also Read | Cognizant CEO’s ₹137cr pay package — how it fares vis-a-vis other IT chiefs?

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar's Pay Package — Details

Components breakdown of the 137 crore pay package:

  • Base salary: 10.25 crore ($1.2 million), up 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY), compared to FY23 salary.
  • ACI target: 20.49 crore ($2.4 million), also up 20 per cent YoY.
  • Performance share units (PSUs) worth 64 crore ($7.5 million), up 9 per cent YoY.
  • Restricted stock units (RSUs) worth 42.68 crore ($5 million), also up 9 per cent YoY.

Also Read | Gold price today in your city: Check in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi on April 21

Why Did Ravi Kumar's Receive Nearly Half Salary?

As per the filing, According while Kumar's pay package was 137 crore, his realised salary was 70 crore because, the PSUs granted this year are only set to vest in the future, subject to the satisfaction of performance criteria.

Here's what it said: “The Compensation Committee, at its meeting in February 2024, evaluated Mr. Kumar's prior year performance and the updated information provided by Pay Governance for CEOs in the Company's peer group. Based on these considerations, the Compensation Committee determined that Mr. Kumar's target direct compensation for 2024 should be increased to $16,100,000 (11% increase vs. 2023) to reflect his performance in his first year as CEO and to better align his target compensation with CEOs in the 2024 peer group, taking into account compensation trends for CEOs. ”

“Mr. Kumar's realized compensation was significantly lower than his target direct compensation primarily because his 2024 PSU grants are scheduled to vest, subject to the satisfaction of performance criteria, in future periods. His 2024 realized compensation consisted principally of his base salary, 2024 ACI award payout at 107.3% of target and quarterly vestings of RSUs in the aggregate amount of approximately $4,492,000,” it added.

Notably, the ratio of Cognizant's CEO-to-median employee pay in 2024 is 378:1, the filing showed — i.e Ravi Kumar earned 378x more than the IT major's average employees. Till December 2024, Cognizant had around 3,36,800 global employees, including 2,41,500 in India and another 42,800 in North America.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsCognizant CEO Ravi Kumar’s pay package for FY24 was ₹137 crore but what he actually got will shock you
MoreLess
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Companies

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.