Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has decided to defer the joining dates of all campus recruits from India to the second half of 2020, but has assured the students that it will honour all the offers made.

“We remain committed to growth and plan to honour the more than 20,000 campus offers we have made. The timing of our trainees’ start date in India will be deferred to Q3 (July-September). This will continue to be dependent on lockdowns and school schedules across India," said Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries.

Cognizant will also freeze most of its lateral hiring across functions, with a few exceptions in sales, given the subdued demand environment.

“We will continue to move forward with our sales hiring plan and other key positions and honour all accepted offers," Humphries said.

“The size and timing of any change to our workforce will unfold as the demand environment becomes clearer," he said.

A majority of Cognizant’s 290,000 employees are based in India, breaching the 200,000 mark in 2019.

Cognizant has been focusing on strengthening its capabilities in four key areas, including data, digital engineering, cloud, and internet of things (IoT). It has already doubled its investment in Cognizant Academy to reskill and redeploy its talent pool for new skillsets.

“We will also accelerate further development of employees with skills aligned to our key digital imperatives, which we expect will align with client demand when an economic recovery emerges," Humphries said.

The IT services company also hinted at tweaking its bench policies to match the current environment.

