Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has extended the coverage of covid vaccination cost for all its employees in India, including its contract, support staff, and security personnel. This would cover more than 600,000 people in India, including its over 200,000 full-time employees and their dependents as well as about 50,000 support staff and their families.

“As we look back on the year, we are pleased with how well we have executed on our top priorities throughout the pandemic: ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, while maintaining business continuity for our clients, and supporting efforts of governments around the world to contain the spread of the virus," said Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and managing director, Cognizant India.

It has been a year since Cognizant started its 24x7 Employee Assistance Programme to support employees and their families with valuable advice via phone and email on getting through these challenging times, Nambiar said.

Cognizant also introduced policies that allowed employees to avail of involuntary absence for the entire 14-day quarantine period and follow that up with sick leave, as and when necessary.

For medical insurance, Cognizant made a special provision to cover covid-19 treatment at home. “We have a special plan that allows employees to pay the premium and pick up additional top-up to cover covid-19 treatment costs," Nambiar said.

Early on in the pandemic, Cognizant provided the option for employees in relatively remote locations to purchase a data card or a dongle and get the cost as well as rentals reimbursed. “In case of employees using their personal internet connection for business purposes, we have been paying a monthly telecommuting allowance as part of their payroll based on business requirements," Nambiar said.

