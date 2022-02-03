Cognizant forecasts highest-ever revenue growth of 8.5-11.5% for 2022

“I’m proud of Cognizant’s broad-based progress over the past year. We successfully executed our strategy by meaningfully enhancing our digital portfolio, strengthening our international presence, and helping our clients be successful," said chief executive Brian Humphries who will complete three years at the helm of Cognizant in April this year. “We enter 2022 with momentum and confidence that our talented employees position us to capture the substantial market opportunity."

