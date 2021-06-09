Cognizant forms new business group dedicated to Google cloud

Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has created a new, dedicated Google Business Group (GBG) to help accelerate their shared customers' cloud modernization journeys.

The GBG is an expansion of Cognizant's long-standing relationship with Google Cloud, extending combined service capabilities and joint solutions development to accelerate client cloud transformation and meet the evolving needs of today's businesses, Cognizant said in a statement.

"The creation of the new Google Business Group at Cognizant demonstrates our expanded commitment to helping customers modernize their business infrastructure in the cloud," said Sanjiv Gossain, global head of Google Cloud Business Group and head of AI, Cognizant.

"Google Cloud and Cognizant share common goals to accelerate cloud-led digital transformation, solve business challenges and drive long-term business benefits for our clients through industry solutions, data analytics, AI, process automation and application modernization," Gossain added.

As part of the extended relationship, Cognizant and Google Cloud will collaborate to deliver new industry solutions for key vertical markets, including retail, life sciences, healthcare and financial services.

“Cognizant’s Google Business Group brings together Cognizant’s deep cloud and transformation expertise with Google Cloud’s powerful technology to help accelerate our joint customers’ business transformations in a time when the need has never been greater," said Kevin Ichhpurani, head of Global Ecosystem and Business Development, Go

