Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is betting on rewiring its workforce to win over global capability centres (GCCs), while Infosys Ltd is banking on rewiring legacy technology. The bet that pays off could break the deadlock between two rivals, separated by less than $1 billion in revenue.
While Nasdaq-listed Cognizant is focusing on imparting AI training to employees serving GCCs, Bengaluru-based Infosys is building its moat around legacy tech modernisation and selling AI agents to clients. The contrasting strategies come as the two companies look to one-up each other in an increasingly competitive tech landscape marked by geopolitical uncertainties.