Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is betting on rewiring its workforce to win over global capability centres (GCCs), while Infosys Ltd is banking on rewiring legacy technology. The bet that pays off could break the deadlock between two rivals, separated by less than $1 billion in revenue.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is betting on rewiring its workforce to win over global capability centres (GCCs), while Infosys Ltd is banking on rewiring legacy technology. The bet that pays off could break the deadlock between two rivals, separated by less than $1 billion in revenue.
While Nasdaq-listed Cognizant is focusing on imparting AI training to employees serving GCCs, Bengaluru-based Infosys is building its moat around legacy tech modernisation and selling AI agents to clients. The contrasting strategies come as the two companies look to one-up each other in an increasingly competitive tech landscape marked by geopolitical uncertainties.
While Nasdaq-listed Cognizant is focusing on imparting AI training to employees serving GCCs, Bengaluru-based Infosys is building its moat around legacy tech modernisation and selling AI agents to clients. The contrasting strategies come as the two companies look to one-up each other in an increasingly competitive tech landscape marked by geopolitical uncertainties.
Speaking at the Everest Engage 2026 conference in Bengaluru’s Brigade Sheraton on Wednesday, New-Jersey-based Cognizant’s GCC head said talent is the real differentiator.
“If we cannot do the talent transformation, then we definitely cannot fulfill the ambitions of our customers. So, what we started to do is, how do we start to identify the roles of tomorrow, the skills of tomorrow, and how do we embark on a programme that helps us move our talent from where they are today and transition them to the talent of tomorrow,” Sailaja Josyula, global head of the GCC service line at Cognizant, said during a session at the conference.
The move comes after the company realigned employee roles across the organisation around AI skills and launched a dedicated unit to serve clients generating $1-5 billion in annual revenue.
Five hours later, at an adjacent hall, Josyula’s Infosys counterparts spoke about modernizing client systems before embarking on an AI journey. “The legacy tech debt that we are talking about, the ability to do modernization on the legacy tech debt at scale, at speed, at a fraction of a cost of what we were planning before AI. The opportunity is there for us,” Deval Shah said during a session in the event.
While neither company discloses revenue from GCCs, their strategies in the segment could tip the scales in either’s favour, given how close they are in overall revenue. Cognizant, which follows a January-December financial calendar as against India’s April-March, ended the last fiscal year with $21.1 billion in revenue, while Infosys clocked $20.2 billion revenue in the fiscal year ending March 2026.
Though they may not be far apart in terms of revenue, their growth strategies in the AI age diverge sharply. Cognizant has been focussed on training and rewiring its employee base, having revised employee job titles based on AI. It has even clubbed some of its existing business units for better project execution and relied on acquisitions to drive much of its growth. The company also instituted a cost-cutting and AI transformation plan when it announced Project Leap in April.
On the other hand, Infosys is driving growth by selling its AI services through Topaz and by bagging deals valued above $1 billion. The company has bagged three such ‘mega deals’ in the past 12 months, with the latest being a $2 billion contract spanning seven years with an unnamed financial institution.
Divergent GCC playbooks
These contrasting playbooks also shape how each company engages with GCCs. Cognizant’s Josyula said that talent must be rewired. “For starters, we need to understand that we are going to look at rearchitecting the work and the roles. What someone does today will not be the same thing they will do in an AI agent tech hub. Also, we need to start looking at what their roles should be. Their role will move from being probably a checker to somebody who is monitoring the activity of multiple agents,” said Josyula.
Josyula, who took over as Cognizant’s GCC head in April 2025, said the workforce needs to be “AI literate and conversant with AI”, adding that the company is banking on three vectors. The first covers basic AI-led productivity, the second pertains to scaling AI beyond a single tool or process to cover an entire function, and the third involves building platforms on which multiple agents work together.
Infosys’s Suryaprakash K, who is one of the company's GCC leaders, outlined his own three-pronged opportunity. “Today we saw that there was an opportunity for us to rewire the work, so we took on every service that's coming there, and tried to see how we can do it differently. The second thing I noticed was, in today's world, if I build capabilities for yesterday, I think we'll be irrelevant very soon. So how do I build capabilities for tomorrow [is the question],” he said.
He added that the third differentiator was whether the company could build AI pilots that could actually move into production. Citing the example of fraud detection, he said agents can simplify the work of collecting data and reduce the need for humans.
“It's very difficult to put all these [AI] agents to think, but if the agent is code-based, and it goes and picks it up, the problem is much smaller. So with just deterministic solutions, I can make [work done by] a 75-member team done by a 20-member team. That's the low hanging fruit that can be done,” Suryaprakash said.