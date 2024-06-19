To be sure, Cognizant CEO S. Ravi Kumar had outlined a policy of working with 40% less office space soon after he took over in January 2023. “We expect the structural shift in our real estate costs to help eliminate 80,000 seats and 11 million sq. ft in large cities in India," Ravi Kumar told analysts in a post-earnings call on 3 May last year. “This shift will also enable us to invest in collaboration spaces in smaller cities while creating structural savings for the future that we can invest in our people and growth opportunities. We expect this program to help enable us to deliver margin expansion in the range of 20-40 basis points in 2024 while supporting a large deal pipeline," he had said.