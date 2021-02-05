Cognizant is committed to reducing visa dependency: Brian Humphries

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s revenue for the fourth quarter ended December declined 3% from a year ago to $4.2 billion, primarily due to the impact of the exit of a large financial services client as well as its decision to close some of its content moderation businesses. The Teaneck, New Jersey-based firm expects its first quarter revenue to grow 1-2% in constant currency to $4.34-4.38 billion. In the past few months, the company has gone through some major leadership changes, including the appointment of a new head for India. In an interview, Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant, spoke about the outlook on client spending, the India focus and expectations from the new US government. Edited excerpts: