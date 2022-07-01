Cognizant is struggling with a spate of top-tier exits

Beginning 6 February 2019, when Humphries was named as the successor to Francisco D’Souza and until 29 June 2022, Cognizant’s market cap has declined by 8.1% to $35.7billion. This, despite the company spending $4.6 billion and $1.4 billion, on share repurchase and dividends, respectively, in the last three years. In comparison, shares of Accenture Plc, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and Wipro Ltd were up 76.5%, 65% 59% and 14.7%, respectively in the same period. “Our organic revenue growth was less than 6% last year," said a former executive. “First, you should have hired the best people. Once you join, you realize that there is still no firm strategic direction. The only option is to leave and join another company when the market is still doing well."