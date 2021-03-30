Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has launched a 12-week paid 'Returnship Programme’ for technology professionals looking to restart their careers after a break.

“A break in a professional’s career can give an opportunity to reflect, find areas of focus, and return stronger to the next phase of a professional journey with a renewed sense of purpose. Many such talented professionals looking to return to the workforce are women, and Cognizant’s inaugural cohort includes women taking on Engineering Management Roles in the Digital Engineering practice," said Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and managing director, Cognizant India.

The programme is focused on providing returners with a supportive environment and access to training, upskilling, mentorship, and other resources. These professionals will work with cutting-edge technology through the programme and will subsequently be considered for full-time positions at Cognizant.

“The programme is an innovative way to get diverse talent in the door, irrespective of when their last professional role was," Nambiar said.

Cognizant has also established women-centric hiring and retention goals for company leaders, which are part of the formal annual performance ratings process. Women professionals form around 38% the company’s total workforce in India and nearly 45% of the workforce in tier-2 cities.

With a focus on accelerating gender diversity in its leadership pipeline, Cognizant has pledged to put 1,000 high performing women in leadership roles by 2021, Nambiar said. This will be done through Propel, a global leadership development initiative, which aims to help women at mid-management levels to accelerate their careers through coaching and mentoring in partnership with external certified executive coaches.

