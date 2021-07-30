BENGALURU: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will undertake about 100,000 lateral hires in 2021, and on-board 30,000 fresh college graduates to plug rising attrition.

In addition, the New Jersey-based IT services company expects to make 45,000 offers to new graduates in India for on-boarding in 2022. India is Cognizant’s largest talent base, accounting for more than 70% of its employees.

“We are deeply committed to building a strong and agile workforce for Cognizant and as a testimony, we have crossed the record 300,000 headcount in this quarter, the highest ever in our history," Rajesh Nambiar, president of digital business and technology and India chairman and managing director, Cognizant, told Mint in an interview.

Cognizant's quarterly annualized voluntary attrition surged to a record 29% during the June quarter from 18% in January-March. To tackle this, it will train close to 100,000 employees in various new-age skills.

“Our human resources team has done a remarkable job helping us on comprehensive hiring, onboarding and skilling programs. We are investing more in growth of our people than at any other time. Our multi-prong plan includes training our people in digital skills, upskilling and offering a robust job promotions program. We are providing the right platforms to learn and grow which is enhancing career velocity," Nambiar said.

As part of its Operation C3 initiative, Cognizant launched vaccination drives in 11 cities across India. Till date, the company has administered or reimbursed forover 160,000 vaccines and 70% of its associates are now vaccinated.

