BENGALURU : IT services provider, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., said on Tuesday it has acquired the digital engineering assets from Hunter Technical Resources--a privately-held digital engineering and project management agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia--for an undisclosed sum. This is the company's sixth acquisition till date in 2021.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Hunter Technical Resources will continue to operate its project management business as an independent entity.

Hunter Technical Resources specializes in high-demand skills such as full stack development, machine learning, DevOps, systems architecture and data science. The acquisition extends Cognizant's talent network in key markets and is aimed at strengthening the company's digital engineering resources in the U.S.

"This acquisition expands Cognizant's access to the highly-specialized expertise our clients require to accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Rajesh Nambiar, president, Digital Business and Technology, Cognizant. "Hunter Technical Resources has a long track record of sourcing high-value IT talent for blue chip clients. Their unique, blended focus on technology and relationship building fits perfectly with Cognizant's digital engineering franchise and our own client-first culture."

The acquisition of Hunter Technical Resources is part of Cognizant's strategy to expand in key strategic focus areas for digital – digital engineering, data and artificial intelligence, cloud, and the internet of things (IoT).

Hunter Technical Resources marks Cognizant's sixth acquisition in 2021 and third one in digital engineering in the past one year. In February this year, Cognizant acquired Magenic, a custom software development services company based in Minneapolis. In September 2020, it acquired Tin Roof Software, a custom software and digital product development services company based in Atlanta.

In 2018, Cognizant also acquired Texas-based Softvision, a leader in software product engineering known for developing custom digital products using collaborative engineering methods. Cognizant claims to be one of the world's largest digital engineering firms. It has thousands of engineers and development sites in the U.S., Argentina, Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, the Philippines and Romania.

