Cognizant paid $3.8 million in severance payments to ex-CEO3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Humphries’ severance payout included two components - Swiss franc 1.15 million in 12 months’ pay and Swiss franc 2.3 million as a separation bonus, according to the company’s regulatory filings. This translates to about $3.8 million
BENGALURU : Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. paid about $3.8 million in severance payments to its former chief Brian Humphries, which is well within the board’s newly instilled policy of capping severance payment to 2.99 times the sum of base pay and bonus.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×