Cognizant Q4 revenue down 3% to $4.2 billion

BENGALURU : Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. on Thursday posted revenue of $4.2 billion, down 3% year-on-year for the fourth quarter-ended December, which included impact of the anticipated exit from a customer engagement and certain content services.

The company follows the calendar year.

The adjusted margin for the fourth quarter narrowed down to 12.3% compared with 17% in the same quarter of the previous year.

“We accomplished a great deal in the past year whilst keeping our clients and our talented associates foremost in mind," said Brian Humphries, chief executive officer, Cognizant. “Having strengthened our portfolio, and anticipating the exit of a large financial services engagement, we enter 2021 reinvigorated by our growing commercial momentum, investments in our future, and our vision to become the preeminent technology services partner to clients globally."

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based firm expects its first quarter revenue to grow 1-2% in constant currency to $4.34-$4.38 billion, assuming an estimated positive 180 basis points foreign exchange impact and a negative 85 basis points impact from the exit of certain content services.

The revenue for full year 2021 is expected to grow 4-7% in constant currency to $17.6-$18.1 billion, assumes an estimated positive 150 basis points foreign exchange impact and a negative 30 basis points impact from the exit of certain content services.

Revenues from digital business grew 13% y-o-y and contributed 42% to the company’s total revenue.

Humphries said that the demand environment in strong this year. “In fact, we are on track to bring in more new hires in Q1 than ever before as we ramp our hiring capacity to accommodate our growth plans for 2021 and beyond."

Revenue from financial services (31.2% of revenue) declined 11.4% y-o-y in constant currency driven by declines in both banking and insurance. Growth in regional banks and retail banking was offset by the anticipated exit from a customer engagement, which negatively impacted our revenues in this segment by 730 basis points.

Healthcare (30.3% of revenue) grew 3.3% y-o-y in constant currency driven by growth in both healthcare and life sciences. Performance in healthcare improved, driven by strength in payer clients and software license sales. Within life sciences, strength in pharmaceutical clients was partially offset by weakness in medical device clients.

Revenue from products and resources (22.7% of revenues) decreased 2.4% y-o-y in constant currency driven by retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality clients that were particularly adversely affected by the pandemic, partially offset by double-digit constant currency growth in manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities.

Revenue from communications, media and technology (15.8% of revenue) increased 3.4% y-o-y in constant currency including a negative 790 basis point impact from the exit of certain content-related services, driven by double-digit constant currency growth in both technology and communications and media, which benefited from recent acquisitions.

