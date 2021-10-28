Cognizant reports attrition rate of 33%, highest in IT services industry

“As far as recent uptick goes, while some of it, both planned and unplanned, can be attributed to the ongoing transformation at Cognizant, it is more significantly the macros that are at play. The IT services industry has been witnessing higher attrition levels over the last few quarters on the back of a demand-supply gap for tech talent, especially digital skillsets, as well as increased prevalence of the gig-economy versus long-term employment," said Ankit Garg, associate director, Auctus Advisors.

