Cognizant restructures Rajesh Nambiar’s position, compensation

Cognizant said it is merging its DB&T and Digital Business Operations practice areas with the respective delivery organizations to create four new integrated practices: Software & Platform Engineering, Core Technologies & Insights, Enterprise Platform Services, and Intuitive Operations & Automation.
Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has determined that Rajesh Nambiar, executive vice president (EVP) and president, Digital Business and Technology (DB&T), and chairman, Cognizant India, would cease to serve as the company’s EVP and president, DB&T, effective 6 July, 2022. “He would thereby cease to be an executive officer of the company as of such date," Cognizant said in a US SEC filing.
Nambiar will continue to serve as EVP, chairman and managing director of Cognizant India. “His compensation in such role will be commensurate with compensation within the organization for officers who are not executive officers," the company said.
On 6 July, Cognizant said that it will be simplifying its internal operating structure around practice areas and delivery operations. This change is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to shift towards delivering client business outcomes aligned by industry.
“This change will not impact the company’s reportable business segments. With these changes, the company expects to better serve clients, enabling best in class offerings and capabilities, and creating even more opportunity for associates with exposure to additional career growth," Cognizant said in the filing.
In June 2021, Nambiar replaced Malcolm Frank as president of DB&T who on 28 May last year notified Cognizant of his intent to retire effective 1 September, after spending 16 years with the company.