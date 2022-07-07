Cognizant restructures Rajesh Nambiar’s position, compensation

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has determined that Rajesh Nambiar, executive vice president (EVP) and president, Digital Business and Technology (DB&T), and chairman, Cognizant India, would cease to serve as the company’s EVP and president, DB&T, effective 6 July, 2022. “He would thereby cease to be an executive officer of the company as of such date," Cognizant said in a US SEC filing.