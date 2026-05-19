Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has doubled its share buyback programme to $2 billion in 2026, with the flexibility to buy shares worth as much as $3.45 billion as the Nasdaq-listed company looks to instill investors with confidence after its stock was battered this year.
Cognizant doubles share buyback target to $2 billion in 2026 to assuage investors
SummaryCognizant aims to boost investor confidence amid a 38% stock decline this year. The buyback increase reflects the company's belief in AI's long-term growth potential.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has doubled its share buyback programme to $2 billion in 2026, with the flexibility to buy shares worth as much as $3.45 billion as the Nasdaq-listed company looks to instill investors with confidence after its stock was battered this year.
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Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
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