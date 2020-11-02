Cognizant strengthens leadership team to return to growth

Last week, the New Jersey-based company appointed Rajesh Nambiar as chairman and managing director (CMD) for India and a member of the executive committee, effective 9 November. Nambiar’s induction into the committee is seen as a measured approach to increase focus on India and thrusting more power into the hands of the India CMD. His predecessor Ramkumar Ramamoorthy who left the company in July was not part of the committee but reported to it.