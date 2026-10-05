Cognizant targets mid-sized firms as AI pressures big outsourcing deals

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is setting up a dedicated business to target mid-sized companies as artificial intelligence (AI) puts pressure on the large outsourcing contracts that have long powered the world’s biggest tech services firms.
The Nasdaq-listed company on Monday launched Cognizant Activate, a dedicated business unit to manage the IT needs of companies with $1-5 billion in revenue.
The move makes Cognizant the latest major IT services company to target the mid-market, following similar moves by Accenture Plc and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) in the past six months.