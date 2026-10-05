Cognizant targets mid-sized firms as AI pressures big outsourcing deals

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is setting up a dedicated business to target mid-sized companies as artificial intelligence (AI) puts pressure on the large outsourcing contracts that have long powered the world’s biggest tech services firms.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is setting up a dedicated business to target mid-sized companies as artificial intelligence (AI) puts pressure on the large outsourcing contracts that have long powered the world’s biggest tech services firms.
The Nasdaq-listed company on Monday launched Cognizant Activate, a dedicated business unit to manage the IT needs of companies with $1-5 billion in revenue.
The Nasdaq-listed company on Monday launched Cognizant Activate, a dedicated business unit to manage the IT needs of companies with $1-5 billion in revenue.
The move makes Cognizant the latest major IT services company to target the mid-market, following similar moves by Accenture Plc and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) in the past six months.
“Emerging enterprises with high growth face many of the same pressures as large enterprises, including legacy technology, rising cybersecurity risk and the need to adopt AI ahead of competitors, but they require solutions that are faster to deploy and right-sized for their scale,” read the company’s press release dated 5 October.
The opportunity comes with a trade-off. Mid-sized companies typically do not award large, multi-year contracts that have underpinned the businesses of tier-1 IT services firms, limiting the fixed long-term revenue they can provide to vendors.
But there are far more potential clients, and the sales cycles can be shorter, according to Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research.
“These mid-sized companies are also often growing faster, making decisions faster and are under enormous pressure to modernize their data, cloud, cybersecurity and operations around AI. They may not award the $500 million outsourcing deals the Tier 1s built their businesses around, but there are thousands more of them, the sales cycles can be shorter and a provider that gets embedded during a company's growth phase can expand with that client over time,” said Fersht.
Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder of Everest Group, said mid-sized firms can also offer better operating margins than larger clients. “These tech services firms are eager to participate in a fast growing market of substantial sizes which often provides better margins than the market for large firms. One of the reasons the mid-sized service providers are growing faster than their larger peers is that they have substantial business in the servicing of mid-sized firms,” he said.
Cognizant ended 2025 with $21.12 billion in revenue, up 7% from a year earlier. The company follows a January-December fiscal calendar.
A different model
Cognizant Activate will rely on software platforms and sell pre-configured bundles across data and AI, cybersecurity, enterprise applications, cloud modernization and managed services. It will provide a single point of contact from the first conversation through delivery and initially focus on financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer packaged goods.
The model is intended to give mid-sized clients enterprise-level capabilities without the complexity associated with serving larger companies, Cognizant said.
“Emerging enterprises with high growth want enterprise-grade capability without enterprise-level complexity and cost," said Mohammad Haque, global head of Intelligent Enterprise Platforms and Large Deals of Cognizant, as part of the company’s release.
Haque added that “Cognizant Activate gives them access to our global delivery network, platform certifications and decades of industry expertise, delivered through a model built specifically for their speed and ambition.”
Fersht said the dedicated units are also about making the tier-1 firms more agile when serving smaller clients.
“The reason they need separate units is that you cannot serve a $2 billion company using the machinery designed for a $100 billion global enterprise. Mid-sized companies do not want six months of consulting, layers of account management and armies of delivery people before they see value. They want a senior accountable team, packaged solutions, rapid deployment and commercial models that make sense for their size,” he said.
The mid-market push
Cognizant is the third large tech services company in six months to create a dedicated business for the mid-market.
In June, Accenture announced Accenture Edge for companies with $300 million to $3 billion in annual revenue. The world’s largest IT services company will offer Microsoft’s software to mid-sized clients in areas including cloud, AI and cybersecurity.
In July, Mint first reported that HCLTech was setting up a business unit to manage software development, maintenance and data analytics for mid-market clients with $500 million to $5 billion in annual revenue through HCLTech's AI platform and IT offerings. On 17 September, the company launched HCLTech Pulse, its mid-market business under Ashish Kumar Gupta, global head of the New Business Incubation Group at HCLTech.
Both Accenture and HCLTech have highlighted an unmet need among mid-sized companies for more tailored attention from technology vendors. Accenture ended its last fiscal year with $74.2 billion in revenue, while HCLTech ended its fiscal year with $14.66 billion, with both companies reporting 6% growth from the preceding fiscal year.
Cognizant’s new unit is likely to put it in greater competition with mid-sized IT services firms such as Coforge Ltd, Mphasis Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd, which derive a bulk of their revenue from mid-market clients.