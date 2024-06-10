Cognizant to acquire ER&D services firm Belcan for $1.3 billion

Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. announced the acquisition of Cincinnati, Ohio-based engineering, research and development (ER&D) service provider Belcan LLC for $1.3 billion, which would be the information technology (IT) services company’s second-largest acquisition.

The $1.3 billion transaction will be funded with $1.19 billion in cash and the remaining amount through 1.47 million Cognizant shares valued at $97 million as of 7 June.

Through this acquisition, the Nasdaq-listed IT services company expects to increase its footprint in the ER&D space, in line with its Indian IT services peers.

Infosys made its biggest acquisition when it agreed to spend $480 million to buy In-Tech, a German automotive engineering, research and development firm. In-Tech reported $180 million in revenue last year.

Noida-headquartered HCL Technologies Ltd last year spent $260 million to buy ASAP Group, a German automotive engineering services company.

Strategic Acquisition

The country’s $254 billion technology services industry grew at 3.8% last year, the slowest pace, estimates Nasscom. But the industry body estimates engineering research and development was the fastest-growing segment, growing at 7.4%.

Cognizant's acquisition of Belcan, which has over 6,500 employees, is expected to close by the end of September.

"We believe that acquiring Belcan will strengthen Cognizant’s position in the sizable and fast-growing ER&D services market," said Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S.



“Belcan’s deep engineering capabilities and domain expertise across the aerospace & defence market will be complemented by Cognizant’s scale and own multi-decade digital engineering expertise, providing Belcan’s blue-chip client roster access to our advanced AI, cloud and data technologies," said Kumar.

Cognizant ended with $19.35 billion in revenue last year. It expects its full-year revenue to be between $18.9 billion and $19.7 billion.

One former executive maintains this acquisition is being done to backfill the loss in revenue.

"Considering the company will book about one quarter of revenue ($200 million), it appears it is being done more to offset the loss in revenue for this year," said the executive.

Major Spend

This is the second-largest acquisition by Cognizant. In 2014, Cognizant spent $2.7 billion to buy Trizetto, a healthcare software firm.

Trizetto had $700 million in revenue at an operating margin of 18.5% and about 3,700 employees. In contrast, Belcan has $800 million in revenue and 6,500 employees. The company did not disclose its profitability but in a call with analysts after the acquisition on Monday, Cognizant's management said that the acquisition will impact its profitability by 40 basis points this year.

Cognizant reported a revenue of $4.76 billion for the three months ended March 2024, which was marginally higher than the December 2023 quarter. Its operating margin fell 60 basis points to 14.6%.

The IT outsourcing company spent $421 million on acquisitions in the quarter ended March 2024, which is more than $409 million in the full-year ended December 2023.

