Cognizant to acquire ER&D services firm Belcan for $1.3 billion
Belcan to be Cognizant's second-largest acquisition, and will be funded by $1.19 billion in cash while the rest will be through 1.47 million Cognizant shares valued at $97 million as of 7 June.
Bengaluru: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. announced the acquisition of Cincinnati, Ohio-based engineering, research and development (ER&D) service provider Belcan LLC for $1.3 billion, which would be the information technology (IT) services company’s second-largest acquisition.