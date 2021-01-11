Cognizant to acquire Sydney-based Servian to enhance digital portfolio

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. on Monday said it has entered an agreement to acquire Servian, a Sydney, Australia-based, privately-held enterprise transformation consultancy specializing in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), digital services, experience design, and cloud.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Financial details were not disclosed.

Upon the close of the acquisition, Servian’s more than 500 technology and consulting professionals based primarily in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) will join Cognizant, doubling the size of Cognizant’s cloud and data team in the region.

The acquisition of Servian expands Cognizant’s digital transformation capabilities in ANZ to help clients move to the cloud and build digital products and services by unlocking value from data.

Servian is Cognizant’s 10th digital-focused acquisition announced since January 2020, highlighting Cognizant’s strategy to accelerate capabilities and growth in its priority areas of data and AI, digital engineering, cloud, and internet of things (IoT) across the globe.

“Enterprises in Australia and New Zealand are at an inflection point in their digital adoption," said Jane Livesey, CEO, Cognizant Australia and New Zealand. “Cognizant’s extensive digital expertise combined with Servian’s strengths as the premier technology partner in the region will open up the full power of digital transformation for our Australasian clients. We look forward to welcoming Servian’s talented digital-native professionals to Cognizant."

Cognizant already has more than 1,200 professionals in Australia serving more than 110 clients, including top Australian banks, insurers, retailers, and communications companies.

“In the last few years, the company has strengthened its in-country cloud, product engineering, platform, Salesforce, and Workday capabilities to expand its digital business in Australia," Cognizant said in a statement.

Founded in 2008, Servian has worked with more than 190 major companies in ANZ in the banking, telecommunications, insurance, retail, and government sectors, including eight of ANZ’s 15 largest companies.

