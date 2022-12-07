Cognizant to acquire US-based Utegration to tap into power sector

NEW DELHI :Cognizant is acquiring US-based ﻿Utegration LLC, a consulting and solutions provider, for an undisclosed sum to leverage its SAP-based products and capabilities in the energy and utility sectors. The deal will allow Cognizant to tap into the lucrative power and utility sector, which has seen an increase in IT spending driven by clean energy projects and grid modernization.

