Cognizant to contribute about 10 cr towards fight against COVID-19 in India

"These efforts will be focused on three primary areas: supporting COVID care facilities, supplementing oxygen supplies to address the acute shortage, and providing access to vaccinations. As time is critical, we are immediately providing USD 1.5 million through the Cognizant Foundation to operationalise response efforts with our partners across India," he said. As part of this initiative, Cognizant is helping establish and support COVID care facilities across India, including offering its own facilities to be operated as care facilities.