Cognizant to hike salaries in August, delayed by second year
Jas Bardia 4 min read 03 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryChief executive S. Ravi Kumar’s early proclamation of a hike this year is possibly being done to arrest attrition.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will give annual salary increases to its employees from August this year, making it the second time the Nasdaq-listed company has delayed salary hikes by at least five months.
