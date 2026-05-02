Cognizant to lay off employees as AI drives ‘real and accelerated change’

BENGALURU: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is cutting jobs as it pivots towards artificial intelligence (AI), marking one of the first instances of a large IT services firm explicitly linking AI-led disruption to headcount.
BENGALURU: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is cutting jobs as it pivots towards artificial intelligence (AI), marking one of the first instances of a large IT services firm explicitly linking AI-led disruption to headcount.
In an internal memo to more than 350,000 employees, Surya Gummadi, head of Cognizant’s US business, said the layoffs reflect a “real” and “accelerated” shift in how the industry operates, with the company moving to redeploy resources towards AI capabilities and partnerships.
In an internal memo to more than 350,000 employees, Surya Gummadi, head of Cognizant’s US business, said the layoffs reflect a “real” and “accelerated” shift in how the industry operates, with the company moving to redeploy resources towards AI capabilities and partnerships.
“We’re making these changes because our industry is shifting in ways that are real and accelerating. The work that’s contracting is contracting for a reason. We’re choosing to get ahead of that, reinvesting in AI capabilities, in stronger partnerships, and in equipping our people for the work that’s going to matter most,” Gummadi said.
He added that Project Leap, which is the company’s business initiative aimed at funding AI projects, partnerships and service offerings, would free up resources.
“This involves real change and I know that’s not easy. This effort will free up resources to make those investments real. That’s the commitment I’m making to the people in this organization,” Gummadi added.
On 29 April, Cognizant announced Project Leap under which the company plans to cut at least 4,000 jobs, or roughly 1% of its workforce, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
Cognizant expects this programme to cost up to $320 million, of which up to $270 million could be severance-related. This move is expected to generate savings of about $300 million this year, which the management said would be reinvested in improving the company’s AI offerings.
Gummadi’s comments are important because it makes Cognizant the first IT services company to link AI-related technologies to headcount.
The company’s move follows those of peers. Oracle Corp. laid off 19% of its workforce at the start of the year, while Tata Consultancy Services cut 2% of its workforce last July. Still, TCS did not specifically attribute the restructuring to AI.
For now, Cognizant ended the January-March 2026 period with 357,600 employees, up by 6,000 from the preceding quarter. The employee pyramid is likely to become broader and flatter in the near term as the company is expected to hire more than 20,000 freshers it did in 2025.
This is the second round of layoffs under chief executive S. Ravi Kumar, who took over in January 2023. Four months after he took over, the company laid off about 3,500 employees who were in non-billable roles, in May 2023.
The company had also announced the acquisition of California-based IT services firm, Astreya, reportedly for $600 million. Astreya manages the IT infrastructure of data centres and AI labs for the world’s largest tech companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia.
“This strengthens our ability to design, build, and operate the environments where enterprise AI runs. Not the pitch, but the plumbing. That’s where client value gets made or lost, and it’s a capability gap we’re closing. It also deepens our relationships with the hyperscalers building the infrastructure that enterprise AI runs on. AI capability is widely available. Enterprise value isn’t,” Gummadi said.
The company expects revenue growth between 4-6.5% in the full-year, of which 150 basis points is expected from acquisitions.
This announcement comes as the company grapples with macroeconomic uncertainty.
“We achieve these results against the softening demand environment. Market conditions have become more complex since the start of the year, and we expect the impact from heightened macroeconomic uncertainty to persist in the near term,” said Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant, during the company’s post-earnings analyst call on Wednesday.
Cognizant, which follows a January-December financial calendar, reported $5.41 billion in revenue during the first quarter, up 1.5% sequentially and 5.8% on a yearly basis.
Gummadi voiced a similar concern in his letter to employees.
“I won’t pretend the market isn’t mixed. We have sectors with real momentum and others facing real pressure. Our path forward means navigating both honestly and at the same time,” Gummadi said.
The company’s restructuring comes even as it grew the fastest amongst its peers. It ended last year with $21.1 billion, up 7% on a yearly basis. In contrast, Infosys and HCLTech grew 4.6% and 6% last fiscal to $20.16 billion and $14.66 billion, respectively.
This year, Cognizant expects to grow at a faster clip of 4.8% to 7.3%, which translates to revenue between $22.11 billion and $22.64 billion.
At least one brokerage highlighted concerns in the near term.
“These results suggest that ongoing geopolitical and trade uncertainties could impact June-quarter revenue and bookings across the sector—a factor we believe is largely baked into the guidance of Indian IT Services companies,” said ICICI Securities analysts Ruchi Mukhija, Aditi Patil, and Seema Nayak, in a note dated 30 April.