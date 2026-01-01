BENGALURU: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is facing multiple class action lawsuits in the US alleging that its healthcare claims processing unit, TriZetto, failed to make timely disclosures after a cyberattack that allegedly went undetected—or undisclosed—for nearly a year.
Cognizant faces US class-action lawsuits over TriZetto data breach
SummaryAt least 100 individuals are likely impacted as lawsuits claim Cognizant delayed disclosing TriZetto data breach, causing potential identity theft and financial losses.
