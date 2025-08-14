Cognizant salary hike: IT-major's 80% employees to get increment from November 1 — Here's what we know

IT major Cognizant is set to give around 80 per cent of its workforce salary increments from November 1, 2025, after a three-month delay, the company said in a statement on August 14. A company spokesperson confirmed the development to Reuters and PTI.

Advertisement

This comes after the annual wage hike, which was due in August 2025, was delayed due to “macroeconomic factors” according to CFO Jatin Dalal, Reuters reported.

The company, during its second quarter earnings, had said that it plans to award merit-based salary increases for the vast majority of employees during the second half of 2025, PTI reported

"These increases will be delivered up to, and including, the Senior Associate levels. The amount of these increases will vary depending on individual performance rating and country," a Cognizant spokesperson told PTI.

In India, pay increases for consistent highest performers will be in the high single digits, the spokesperson added. Top performers will receive the highest increases.

Earlier this year, Cognizant paid most of its associates their highest bonuses in three years.

Advertisement

India is a major hub for the IT firm with over two-thirds of its total employees, which are around 343,800. The annual wage hike was due in August but was delayed due to macroeconomic factors, CFO Jatin Dalal said last month, referring to tariff-related uncertainties. The employees were last awarded increments last August.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-headquartered firm's move comes a week after India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services, announced its annual hike after a five-month delay.

"This (wage hike) aligns with its announcement during its second quarter earnings that it plans to award merit-based salary increases for the vast majority of employees during the second half of 2025," the company's email said.

The hikes will be delivered up to, and including, the senior associate levels, the company said, and will depend on individual performance ratings and countries.

Advertisement

The wage hike cycle for the remaining workforce has not been determined at this time, they said.

Last month, the company forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, owing to strong spending from customers looking to integrate artificial intelligence into their platforms.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue between $5.27 billion and $5.35 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $5.27 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.