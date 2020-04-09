Cognizant withdraws 2020 guidance as covid-19 pandemic blurs business visibility

BENGALURU : Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. on Thursday said it was withdrawing the 2020 guidance given on 5 February as it no longer has clear business visibility because of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Entering the second quarter, Cognizant expects the pandemic to further reduce client demand as its societal and economic impact causes broader disruptions across industries. The long-term fundamentals of our business remain strong," the company said.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company, which employs more than 200,000 employees in India, expects its first quarter revenue to be in the range of $4.22-$4.23 billion, up 3.4-3.6% in constant currency terms from the previous-year quarter, including a negative 50 basis point impact from the exit of certain content services.

“The financial performance in the first two months of the quarter was on track to exceed the previous guidance of 2.8-3.8% driven by strong performance across our North America market," it added.

Cognizant, which follows the calendar year, will announce its first quarter earnings on 7 May.

“During the latter part of March, covid-19 increasingly affected Cognizant’s business due largely to delays in project fulfilment as delivery, particularly in India and the Philippines, shifted to work-from-home. This led to reduced client demand, primarily in the travel, and hospitality industries."

“I am pleased with our business momentum in the first two months of the quarter and grateful for the dedication and professionalism of our associates in March, both of which enabled us to meet our previously announced revenue guidance," said Brian Humphries, chief executive officer, Cognizant.

“We acted decisively to limit covid-19’s impact on our business, including rapidly enabling work-from-home capabilities across our delivery teams. We will continue to take steps to protect our associates and support the evolving needs of clients in today’s environment," he added.

Cognizant said it has proactively taken steps to strengthen its financial flexibility, including “drawing down $1.74 billion on its revolving credit facility on 23 March, bringing the company’s total cash and investment balance as of 31 March to approximately $4.7 billion or net cash of $2.2 billion. The company has no significant debt maturities until 2023".