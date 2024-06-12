Companies
Cognizant's ambitious acquisition of Belcan raises questions
Varun Sood 6 min read 12 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Cognizant is buying Belcan LLC, a US-based engineering, research and development service provider, for $1.3 billion.
- Cognizant would pay $1.19 billion in cash and $97 million in shares to complete this acquisition, making it the New Jersey-headquartered company’s second-largest buyout.
Bengaluru: On Monday, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. announced it is buying Belcan LLC, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based engineering, research and development (ER&D) service provider, for $1.3 billion.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less