Cognizant's ambitious acquisition of Belcan raises questions

Also Read | Not working from office might lead to job loss, Cognizant tells employees

So why did Cognizant buy Belcan?

S Ravi Kumar, who took over as the CEO in January last year, said in an interaction with analysts that Belcan’s acquisition gives Cognizant four advantages. First, it allows Cognizant to scale up its business in the ER&D market. Second, it complements Cognizant’s current services offering and allows it to diversify into the aerospace and defence sectors. Belcan gets about three-fourths of its current business from customers in the aerospace and defence sectors. Access to over 6,500 employees in the ER&D services is a third reward. Finally, Cognizant will cross-sell its service offerings to Belcan’s clients, and which, according to the management, could yield $100 million in annual synergies in three years.