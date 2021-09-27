Cognizant’s Humphries struggles to build stable leadership

“Craig Stanley has been appointed business unit leader for BFS North America, effective immediately," said Greg Hyttenrauch, president, North America, Cognizant. “I am especially pleased to be able to promote an existing member of the BFS team, and am confident that with Craig’s knowledge of our business—combined with his 35 years of experience across all sectors of the financial services industry—we will be well-positioned to commence the next chapter of our BFS journey."