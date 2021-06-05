Cognizant’s India chairman Rajesh Nambiar appointed head of digital biz

BENGALURU: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has appointed Rajesh Nambiar , chairman and managing director of India operations, as president of Digital Business & Technology (DB&T) effective 4 June, the company said in an SEC filing. Nambiar will continue in his India role.

Nambiar will replace Malcolm Frank, executive vice president and president, Digital Business & Technology, who on 28 May, notified Cognizant of his intent to retire effective 1 September, after spending 16 years with the company.

“Malcolm has built a reputation inside and outside Cognizant as an influential futurist and evangelist, and his foresight about the increasingly central role digital plays in creating value helped Cognizant become one of the world’s leading technology services companies. I appreciate Malcolm’s leadership of our digital business," Cognizant chief executive, Brian Humphries said in an internal note to employees.

Cognizant’s digital business grew 15% in the first quarter ended March compared to last year and contributed 44% to the total revenue compared to 39% in the same period last year.

Humphries said Nambiar has established himself as a “trusted leader" among the 200,000 associates in India. “This goes well beyond his outstanding job of developing and leading Operation C3-Cognizant Combats Covid-19." Operation C3 is the company’s rapid response program to combat the pandemic by protecting the health and safety of its employees and their families.

Nambiar brings deep knowledge of applications, data, artificial intelligence, analytics, infrastructure, cloud, and consulting to his new role, Humphris said.

Earlier in his career, Nambiar served as the global leader of IBM Application Services, where he was responsible for an $8 billion P&L that included data, AI, and analytics, oversaw the building of technology practices and managed profitable delivery for thousands of clients. Prior to that, as the global delivery leader for IBM, Rajesh built the company’s next generation of globally integrated delivery capability across all global delivery centres and led a team of 90,000 practitioners.

“Having him (Nambiar) based in India will bring the added benefit of driving better DB&T alignment with delivery," Humphries said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.