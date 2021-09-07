COGOS raises $2 million led by Transworld Group, WorldQuant Ventures

“We are very bullish on the India growth story, which is led by both consumption and innovation. Logistics in India is a $300 billion market and is highly fragmented and unorganized. We see a huge growth opportunity in the Indian logistics’ space, especially in the tier-III and -IV cities which are underserved today. Technology is changing the way logistics services are being consumed and we are very excited to partner with COGOS to provide technology enabled logistics services to clients and build a scalable and sustainable global business," said Chetan Mehta, chief executive officer, Wami Capital—Single Family Office of Transworld Group.