Coinbase circles CoinDCX after $44 mn crypto heist
Pankaj Mishra 6 min read 29 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
A deal may value CoinDCX, one of India’s largest crypto exchanges, below $900 million, sharply below its peak valuation of $2.2 billion three years ago.
US cryptocurrency giant Coinbase is in advanced discussions to acquire India's CoinDCX as the local crypto exchange recovers from a $44 million hack, two people aware of the development said.
