Coinbase circles CoinDCX after $44 mn crypto heist

“Hot wallets remain disproportionately used to enable 24/7 liquidity, but these are precisely the assets that get hit," said Ciccomascolo. A hot wallet is a crypto wallet that is connected to the internet, which makes it convenient for frequent transactions, but also makes it more susceptible to online threats. The breach, Ciccomascolo wrote, was not just a technical lapse but indicative of “weak segregation practices" and a broader absence of “continuous red-teaming"—a standard cybersecurity approach where simulated attacks are used to identify weaknesses before real ones are exploited.