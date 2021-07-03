Announcing its plan to establish a business presence in India earlier this year, US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) recently made an official announcement that it is building an office in the country and called for people to join the team.

''Coinbase is building out an office in India! Amazing team already in place - come join us,'' Coinbase CEO & co-founder Brian Armstrong said in a tweet.

In a blog post, company's VP Engineering and Site Lead of India Pankaj Gupta said ''It is early days for our India tech hub but it has already taken off with an incredible amount of interest in our open roles from across India. We have ambitious plans for this hub in the near future — we want to hire hundreds of world class engineers in the near term.'' Coinbase had appointed Pankaj Gupta to head its India operations in April.

Gupta said that the company will have teams in all major areas Coinbase works in today — ''infrastructure, cloud, platform, payments, crypto, blockchains, data engineering, machine learning, growth, product engineering — to name just a few.''

The talents will have the option to work across various locations as the company is hiring for employees to work remotely. ''Given our remote-first strategy, we offer a truly flexible and modern work environment. That means that we’re hiring from all parts of India in order to find the best talent wherever they are or choose to work from in the country. We plan to complement this with physical offices in key cities as well to have a hybrid, flexible environment,'' Gupta added.

As per the open positions as mentioned on its website here, while almost all are remote job postings (design, engineering, machine learning, HR & Recruiting) as of now, one is based in Hyderabad, India.

Founded in 2012, Coinbase offers a platform for users to buy and sell several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin etc.

