Coinbase leaders sharply slow their stock sales
- Co-founder Brian Armstrong sold $4 million of the company’s shares recently, while he and three other officers netted over $1 billion earlier
Share sales by Coinbase Global Inc. officials fell sharply in 2022 along with the crypto exchange’s stock price.
Co-founder and Chief Executive Brian Armstrong has pocketed $4 million since November from selling shares, according to an analysis of regulatory filings.
A Coinbase spokeswoman said that Mr. Armstrong’s recent stock sales were part of a standard, prescheduled plan and “unrelated to recent market events.“ Coinbase last week said it would eliminate about 20% of its staff.
Previously, Mr. Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi and the chief product officer until last November, Surojit Chatterjee, collectively netted roughly $1.2 billion in proceeds from stock sales from the day that Coinbase started trading in April 2021 through January 2022, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.
The three other than Mr. Armstrong haven’t sold shares since then, according to the Journal analysis.
A Coinbase spokeswoman noted that the “vast majority" of the $1.2 billion in sales occurred on Coinbase’s first day of trading in 2021. Coinbase went public via a direct listing, and it is typical for early stockholders to sell shares on the first day to make room for new investors to buy in.
Coinbase opened at $381 on April 14, 2021, its first day of trading. From April 2021 to early 2022, the four officials sold shares at prices ranging from $189 to $422, according to the Journal’s previous reporting.
But Coinbase’s share price has been going down almost since it started trading. The shares lost more than 80% of their value in 2022, finishing the year at about $35. Mr. Armstrong’s more-recent stock sales were made at prices ranging from $35.01 to $58.16 a share. On Friday, the stock closed at $49.98.
Early investors, particularly founders in a company, are expected to sell shares following an initial public offering after having their stakes locked up for so long, according to analysts. Many stock sales also are part of plans that allow executives to schedule buying and selling shares at future dates.
Mr. Armstrong said on Twitter in October that he planned to sell about 2% of his Coinbase stockholdings to “fund scientific research."
Crypto soared in 2021, fueled in part by everyday investors rushing in as digital assets became almost mainstream. But in 2022, prices dropped and crypto companies collapsed or shrank, including the crypto exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy in November. Bitcoin has lost some 70% of its value since its November 2021 peak.
Mr. Armstrong’s living trust sold shares in early January of this year, netting him roughly $550,000 by selling just under 14,900 shares at an average price of $36.55. He also sold shares in November and December.
All told, since Coinbase’s public debut, Mr. Armstrong and his living trust netted a little under $300 million in stock sales, the Journal’s analysis shows.
Mr. Ehrsam had pocketed about $492 million in roughly the first nine months of Coinbase’s trading. He hasn’t sold any since. He is currently on the board of directors.
Ms. Choi and Mr. Chatterjee also haven’t sold shares since the Journal last reported their large stock sales. Ms. Choi previously sold shares for more than $225 million. Mr. Chatterjee previouslysold stock for proceeds of $110 million.
