Coinbase plans to hire over 1,000 people in India hub this year

While Coinbase looks to expand its India footprint, there have been reports of Indian entrepreneurs leaving the country in the aftermath of stringent taxation rules
NEW DELHI: Coinbase Inc., US-listed crypto trading platform, said it has invested $150 million in home-grown Indian technology companies in the crypto and Web3 and plans to hire over 1,000 people in the country hub this year. Web3 is decentralized internet that leverages blockchain technology.
Coinbase’s plans of India expansion have come close on the heels of India implementing tax regulations for crypto assets. For the first time, a 30% tax will be applied on gains from crypto assets in India, while a 1% TDS will be levied on every transfer of such assets.
The Nasdaq-listed company which has “ambitious plans for India" is also looking tap into the Indian software talent to build out products and continue investing “heavily" in the India hub.
In a blog on Medium, an online publishing platform, Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase wrote that the company will be hosting a crypto community event in Bengaluru to discuss the future of crypto and web3 in India on 7 April.
Further, Coinbase Ventures, the investment arm of Coinbase, has partnered with Builders Tribe to host a startup pitch event on 8 April.
“India has built a robust identity and digital payments infrastructure and implemented it at rapid scale and speed. Combined with India’s world class software talent, we believe that crypto and web3 technology can help accelerate India’s economic and financial inclusion goals," Armstrong said in the blog.
Armstrong is on a visit to India and plans to meet students from top universities, crypto founders, Indian entrepreneurs, and crypto evangelists during this week.
Coinbase’s Indian tech hub was launched last year and has over 300 full time employees across regions.
The company in July 2021 had first announced plans to hire hundreds of engineers in India, and offered each new employee a one-time $1,000 in crypto as starting bonus.
While Coinbase looks to expand its India footprint, there have been reports of Indian entrepreneurs leaving the country in the aftermath of stringent taxation rules.
As per experts, the 30% tax rate with no provision for set-off and carry forward of losses will make crypto investments unfavorable, while 1% TDS on every transfer will hit crypto trading.
Though the budget 2022 provided some much-awaited clarifications over the taxation treatment of crypto assets, the government did not clarify if the virtual digital assets were legal or not.
